Danish FM summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has summoned and complained to Russia’s ambassador to Denmark after Russian military planes twice violated the NATO country’s airspace last week. Kofod said Monday that the violation was ”a serious and unacceptable breach” and it was “both a shameful and completely unnecessary, deliberately provocative Russian act.” On Friday, the Danish air force sent up two jet fighters after two Russian planes violated the airspace over its Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.