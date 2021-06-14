County spending more than ever on institutional mental health services

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In 2020, Chippewa County spent almost a million dollars on IMD expenses, more than ever before.



IMD stands for Institution for Mental Disease. Someone is placed at an IMD when they are in a mental health crisis and are a danger to themselves or others. Despite the increase in people going to one, an IMD is not the first choice for Chippewa County residents in need of help.

Tom Diel, manager of Chippewa County's Recovery and Wellness Consortium said when someone is in a position where they are involuntarily receiving mental health treatment, they first go to a local hospital for a few days at the very most. If the hospital recommends they continue receiving care, the county's crisis team then looks for somewhere that person can receive the help they need.

If the crisis team cannot find any hospitals that will take the person for more than those first few days they are typically sent to Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Diel said in 2020 their IMD expenses went up because more people were sent there as fewer hospital beds were available due to the pandemic.

But as for the cost rising, they are running into an issue where people are sometimes being kept at Winnebago for weeks longer than in years past, a choice Diel doesn't always agree with.

"We don't place people just because it's easier for us to do the service, we only are placing individuals that are at risk of safety to themselves or others, and we do review those cases periodically to make sure that we are providing the treatments and services in the least restrictive setting possible," Diel said.

Even as costs rose sharply with the pandemic, Diel does not anticipate them going down dramatically now that hospitals are re-opening because he said more people are needing this institutional help. Which is why on June 8 he spoke to the Chippewa County Board to say they need additional funds to support people being placed in IMD's.