California adds vacation incentive to spur vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will offer six “dream vacation” incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the offer Monday on the eve of the state’s awarding of $15 million in cash prizes. It’s designed to boost the state’s vaccination rate as California lifts most pandemic restrictions this week. The latest promotion is also aimed at jump-starting the Golden State’s travel and tourism industry after more than a year in virtual hibernation because of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. Newsom also said he expects California’s workplace regulators this week will allow employees to “self-attest” that they have been vaccinated.