Augusta man charged with sexually assaulting a child

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Augusta man was charged on Monday with raping a girl over the weekend.

The 12-year-old girl told investigators that on Saturday, Justen Mattison, 43, put a prescription pill in a glass of water and forced her to drink it. Investigators believe it was a benzodiazepine pill used to help people relax.

The girl said Mattison then raped her numerous times over the course of five hours.

When police located Mattison he said he had taken a lot of pills and drank about 20 beers consisting of 16 and 25-ounce cans and did not remember what happened.

Mattison told authorities whatever the child described he did and told officers "lock me up."

On Monday, Judge Jon Theisen set a $3,000 cash bond for Mattison. He will return to court in July.