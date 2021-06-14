Army: Drugs may be factor in deaths of 2 paratroopers

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two Army paratroopers were found dead in their barracks at Fort Bragg and illicit drugs may have been a factor. Army officials said in a news release Monday that the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers were found unresponsive Friday and declared dead at the scene. A cause of death hasn’t been released, but Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey says investigators have “credible information” drugs were involved. The soldiers were identified as Spc. Joshua Diamond of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Pfc. Matthew Disney of Aberdeen, Maryland. The Army says they were part of the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd BCT.