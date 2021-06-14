Anthony Bourdain doc ‘an act of therapy’ for an acute loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Morgan Neville was determined to approach his Anthony Bourdain documentary through a prism other than the TV personality’s death. He wanted to make a celebration of Bourdain’s life. Not a forensic inquiry. Not a eulogy. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” premiered over the weekend at the Tribeca Festival, days after the three-year anniversary of Bourdain’s death. Just the debut of the film’s trailer prompted an outpouring of emotion — and millions of views within just days, a rarity for a documentary. Neville says he’s come to see the film as “an act of therapy” for those that knew Bourdain up close or from afar.