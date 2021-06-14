All aboard! New mini train ride opens

COLFAX (WQOW) - A new exhibit is coming to the Colfax Railroad Museum and in preparation for its grand opening, WQOW was able to get an exclusive preview of the new miniature train.

The museum's curator, Herb Sakalaucks, said this train will hopefully become the museum's long-term financial base, while also providing an interactive exhibit to conductors of all ages.

"We had a chance a couple of years ago to acquire an estate out in North Carolina," Sakalaucks said. "My son and I went out there, we took up about 12 hundred feet of track in about a week's time, and brought it back here. And we've been working about two years now to get the train running."

The miniature train's grand opening will take place this Thursday to Sunday. If you'd like to chug along, tickets are $2 for kids ages 2 to 14 nd $4 for anyone older.

The museum is also in need of volunteers. For information on how to get involved, click or tap here.