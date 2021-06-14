After-hours emergency vet begins services

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Those in need of emergency care for their animals no longer need to drive all the way to Minnesota or Wausau to get it because a new emergency veterinarian has just set up shop in Eau Claire.

Allied Veterinary Service provides emergency animal care from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and 24 hours on the weekends.



Allied is operating out of Westgate Animal Hospital temporarily while they wait to move into their own location, with owner Kara Nelsen hoping they can get their own facility up and running within a year.



While other vet clinics will have people on-call for emergencies, Allied said they will stay staffed through the night with vets, technicians and support staff that are ready to help any time of night.

"We do answer our phones during our business hours so if somebody just called in and had a question, maybe they don't know if they should come in, or if they don't know if what their pet is experiencing and showing is something they need to come in for, we have trained and skilled staff that answer those phone calls that are happy to help," Nelsen said.

Their service costs around the same as it would at any other on-call veterinarian in the area, according to Nelsen.