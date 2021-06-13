US documents solve mystery of war criminal Tojo’s remains

TOKYO (AP) — Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents showing Tojo’s ashes were scattered in the Pacific east of Yokohama. The secrecy of the mission apparently was intended to hide Tojo’s remains from ultra-nationalists looking to glorify him as a martyr. The discovery brings partial closure to a painful chapter of Japanese history that still plays out today, as conservative Japanese politicians attempt to whitewash history, leading to friction with wartime victims.