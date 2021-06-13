Supporting Wisconsin’s farmers during Dairy Month: Kieler Farms in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) – June is National Dairy Month and each week, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend will air a piece that highlights a different farm in Wisconsin.

Next up for the month is Kieler Farms, located in Platteville. Renee Clark’s grandfather bought the original piece of land back in 1947, and their farm was born.

“Him and his brother milked cows back then,” she said. “It’s progressed over the years and today I’m third generation, and the fourth generation is growing up on the farm as well.”

Clark says it’s exciting that her three young daughters get to have hands on interaction with the animals and the land.

“They get to drive equipment at a young age, supervised of course,” she said. “They just get to see the food industry from a whole different perspective than a lot of people get to.”

As a female dairy farmer, Clark says she wants girls in the next generation to know that they can do it.

“They can be a mom, they can have hobbies, they can raise a family,” she said. “They can do a job just as well as anybody else can.”

The dairy industry continues to make strides in reducing its carbon footprint and improving sustainability, Clark says.

“The dairy industry is working hard to be more sustainable and better for the environment through more cover crops, doing research on sustainable land practices, and it’s all around good for the environment.”

You can support dairy farmers by buying dairy products and just being a friend to farmers. According to Clark, that can be as simple as driving safely when you see a tractor on the road or just engaging in conversations with farmers so you can better understand the industry as a whole.

This segment was sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.