Man with traumatic brain injury missing in Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - The Burnett County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man missing from Anderson Township.



Officials said Robert A. Peterson, 45, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. Peterson was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, tan shorts, black shoes, and a ball cap. He is described as being 6'2 and 150 lbs.



According to officials, Peterson has a hard time communicating and suffers from a traumatic brain injury.



The sheriff's office believes Peterson may be heading toward Cushing or Eureka in Polk County.



If you see Robert or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Burnett County Sheriff's Office at 715-349-2127