Islamist party makes early victory claim in Algeria election

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A moderate Islamist party has claimed victory Sunday in Algeria’s legislative election even though results were not expected for several more days. Less than 24 hours after polls closed in the North African country, the head of the Movement for a Peaceful Society said the party “leads results in the majority of wilayas (regions) and overseas.” Party chief Abderrazak Makri also denounced alleged fraud attempts “to change the results.” The party did not provide the basis for its victory claim on Sunday. The chief of Algeria’s election authority says a third or less of the country’s 24 million eligible voters cast ballots in Saturday’s election.