Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks series with injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has headed into the locker room after appearing to hurt his right ankle in the second quarter of Game 4 of his team’s second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving had just made a basket in the paint midway through the second quarter when he landed awkwardly. Irving had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists when the seven-time All-Star left the game with the Nets trailing 44-40.