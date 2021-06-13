Eau Claire church hosts annual pet blessing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire church welcomed pets to its congregation on Sunday for a spiritual blessing.

First Presbyterian Church held its annual blessing of the animals service in its front lawn, with Rev. Kathy Reid Walker saying this is the 20th year of holding this special service.

Dogs were the main animal seen on the lawn Sunday morning, with pet owners also hearing from a Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehab representative during the church service.



Walker said First Presbyterian is an "earth care congregation," meaning they believe they are called to care for all creation and creatures.

"To bless the animals, just like you bless a person, we say we care about you, we want the best for you, we're going to take care of you , we want to have you in our lives and we hope that you are blessed by God," Walker said.

According to Walker, it's common to see animals at First Presbyterian, with people oftentimes bringing their dogs along on Sundays.