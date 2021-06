BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A 12-year-old boy named Aaron is missing, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.



Officials said Aaron was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13 near Minerva Landing Road in Danbury. He is said to be last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue or white jersey shirt.



If anyone has more information, officials ask that you call 911.