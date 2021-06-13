AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple informed former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife that the Justice Department had subpoenaed information about accounts that belonged to them in 2018. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. The disclosure comes days after two House lawmakers disclosed they, too, had their information secretly subpoenaed. It’s not clear yet why the Trump administration sought the McGahns’ records. But the others were part of a leak probe related to the Russia investigation. The Senate’s top Democrat also called on the Justice Department’s chief national security official to testify under oath voluntarily or face a subpoena. The official, John Demers, is a Trump appointee who has remained in the Biden administration.