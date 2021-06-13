After G-7, Biden says he’s reestablishing US credibility

NEWQUAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday said the U.S. had restored its presence on the world stage, as he used his first overseas trip to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies around addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices. As he wrapped three days of what he called “an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting” at the Group of Seven summit of wealthy democracies, Biden said there was “genuine enthusiasm” for his engagement. He spoke at a news conference before paying a visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.