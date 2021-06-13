A Hot Sunday in Store for Eau Claire

Beautiful Weekend

High pressure over the upper Midwest will lead to hot temperatures today reaching the 90s across the Eau Claire region. The good news is that we will not have high humidity. Things will actually be cool tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s. It will be a great night to open up the windows and enjoy the fresh air.

Next Week

We will be dealing with dry and cool weather early next week with high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s and even 50s for overnight lows. Things look to cool down once again next weekend.

Next Rain Chance

We do have a chance for precipitation on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible and we will certainly have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest. A chance for afternoon rain is expected for next Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt