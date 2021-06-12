Virginia county plans to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia county is paving the way to rename a major highway that currently shares a name with Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Arlington County Board said at its Saturday meeting that it plans to vote next month to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist John Langston. He was also the first Black person to be elected to Congress from Virginia. The five-member board voted unanimously Saturday to defer a final vote to July 17. In a press release, the board said the extra month will allow for additional community engagement. The county currently estimates the name change will cost $300,000. The name change would only cover the parts of Lee Highway that run through Arlington County.