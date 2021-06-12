Russian COVID-19 cases spike 47% in a week

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s national coronavirus taskforce reports that the country’s tally of daily new infections has risen by almost half over the past week and more than doubled in Moscow. It said there were 13,510 infections recorded in the previous day, sharply higher than the 9,163 reported on June 6. Nearly half the new cases were in Moscow — 6,701 compared with 2,936 a week ago. Faced with the spiking figures, Moscow authorities said enforcement of mask- and glove-wearing on mass transit, in stores and in other public places will be strengthened and that violators could face fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($70).