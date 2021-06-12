“Pride in the Park” sees largest turnout yet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There was plenty of pride in Eau Claire on Saturday. In fact, the most ever, with organizers from the annual "Pride in the Park" event saying the weekend gathering made for the biggest fest they've ever seen.

Organizers said it wasn't until April that they began planning for the in-person event, and, still unsure of how people would feel going to a gathering during a pandemic, they weren't expecting the event to be huge. But as the weeks went on, more people said they were coming, leading to a vendor list that's nearly double the amount booked in previous years.

"It feels wonderful being able to offer this to the public again after last year having to be extra safe," said Executive Vice President of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, Jason D. Bennett. "We were a little worried planning it in such a short time that there wouldn't be enough people, enough interest, but what's happened today has completely blown us away."

As for what Pride is all about, Dan Bennett-Hardy, also with the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, said it's a celebration of loving who you are and others, as well as finding confidence and community.

"Pride is believing we all have a place here on this earth no matter your gender or your sexuality," Bennett-Hardy said. "Pride is understanding we've gone a long way for LGBTQ+ rights. It also means we have a long way to go."

The two also said Pride is about uplifting those who are marginalized or don't feel represented.