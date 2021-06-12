Peru’s Fujimori repeats election fraud claim, trusts no jail

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori says she trusts she will not be sent back to prison after a judge reviews her freedom in a money laundering case and insists that fraud was committed by her rival in a recent election she narrowly trails. With all the votes tallied from last Sunday’s presidential runoff, the leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.2% support against 49.8% for Fujimori. But electoral authorities said they are scrutinizing a small number of ballots amid unproven fraud claims. Amid the uncertainty, a prosecutor has asked a judge to return Fujimori to prison for failing to abide by the terms of her release.