Native American artifacts discovered during Duck Pond renovation

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - The Duck Pond in Trempealeau has spent much of the Spring and Summer under renovation. As crews dredged the pond, they discovered precious artifacts from nearly 1,000 years ago.

Danielle Benden and Ernie Boszhardt have spent years studying the history of Trempealeau. So, when the artifacts were discovered, they were called in to take a closer look.

"We kind of keyed in on this particular period of time because it is so unique," Owner of Driftless Pathways Danielle Benden said. "You have non-local native people coming so far away and setting up a community."

Their team studied arrow heads, spears, knives and pieces of pottery found during the dredging operation. The artifacts were traced back to a Native American tribe that originated hundreds of miles away.

"A group of people about 1,000 years ago that archeologists call Mississippians, left their homeland of Cahokia, which is a site near St. Louis Missouri," Benden said. "They paddled 500 river miles up the Mississippi to set up a community in Trempealeau."

The Duck Pond is still under construction. Benden said she will stay in contact with Trempealeau officials in case anything else is found.

The artifacts found will be preserved at the UW-La Crosse Archeology Center.