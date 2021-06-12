Morton man killed in ATV crash in Renville County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 66-year-old Morton was killed Friday when he drove his ATV out of a ditch and was hit by a minivan on Hwy. 71 in Renville County. Authorities say Richard A. Oneil died shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday when his ATV was traveling east from the west ditch when he drove in front of the minivan and was struck. The Minnesota State Patrol said 46-year-old Conrad Rainey, of Red Lake, was driving the van. Both he and his passenger, 18-year-old Tyrese Desjarlait, were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with noncritical injuries.