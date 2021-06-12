Memorial, Regis-McDonell women’s soccer teams advance to sectional final

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It'll be number two against number one this week as the Memorial Abes women's soccer fate was decided on June 12, 2021.

Memorial beat out the Wisconsin Rapids' Lincoln High School in overtime.

The first goal came off a set piece by the Abes' Mikkyla Worthing.

Ten minutes into the second half, Rapids Ella Bruns crosses it to the middle and Ashley Abbott picks up the rebound to put the rapids on the board, score reaches 2-1 Abes.

The Rapids tie it up, with two minutes to spare. Logan Vollert hits the back of the net to send it into overtime.

Memorial seals it's victory in double overtime. A 4-3 win and a Regional Title.

"Rapids came back, hungry, ready to play and they earned that two 0 to tie it up.. We had a chat.We decided we are not ready to be done and we worked hard to come back and earn those two goals," said Olivia Hanson, Abes head coach.

Memorial will play Hudson for the sectional game on Thursday. A time has yet to be decided.

Regis-McDonell advances to sectional final on Thursday after their late-night win against Spooner Saturday night, 8-1. Early goals scored by Colleen Callaghan and Annabelle Schroeder put Regis-McDonell on top. They will go on to play Washburn/Bayfield on Thursday.