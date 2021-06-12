McDonell Area Catholic Schools celebrate 140 years of education

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An area Catholic school system is celebrating 140 years since its first school year.

The McDonell Area Catholic Schools, also known as MACS, celebrated this anniversary on Saturday with a party for alumni and current students, filled with live music, food, games, and history.

Director of Advancement, Jaynee Brannen, said the celebration at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds was like an all-class reunion, with time to catch up and a time to look at the future of MACS.

"Our enrollment continues increasing," Brannen said. "This next year, we'll have over 500 kids enrolled in our school system and it's just wonderful to have that, and being a McDonell grad myself it's just great to be a part of this community."

The school system was founded in the 1880s by Father Charles Goldsmith, who wanted to see a space for Catholic youth in Chippewa Falls to receive an education.



Two decades later, Alexander B. McDonnell donated to the school after many members of his family passed away, naming the new high school building in memory of them. That building today is the Heyde Center for the Arts.



In the 1960s, the student population had increased to the point that a new building was constructed on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls, where it remains today. Then, in 2011, the school system re-branded itself to be called the McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

"There have been peaks and valleys for sure but I think as long as we stay true to our core values helping raise children, helping families raise children in academic excellence, in spiritual growth, and just in personal wellness, we will continue to grow into the future," said MACS President Molly Bushman.



Bushman said the operations of MACS and the celebration could not be possible without volunteers.