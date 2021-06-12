Heat wave has ended!

Today is the first day Eau Claire has not hit 90 degrees all week. After hitting the 90 degree mark for 8 days, we finally get temps in the 80s.

This heat wave inspired us to look for a spread in Eau Claire's extreme conditions this past year. This year we hit a wind chill of -36 degrees and have hit a heat index of 98 degrees, giving us a spread of 134 degrees.

Temps are still warm today but not compared to the past few days keeping our dewpoints on the lower side. These dewpoints will likely continue for the next few days only changing slightly. This will be giving us a really comfortable feel for a little while.

Plenty of sunshine expected for the next few days. For your forecast, expect some cloud cover as a storm system passes to our northeast late Sunday.

For the next week, Eau Claire's looking clear to mostly clear up until Thursday when there's a slight chance of storms.