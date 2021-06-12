Skip to Content

Heat wave has ended!

New
5:40 pm Weather Now
Almanac-Hi-Lo-14-Day-TODAY

Today is the first day Eau Claire has not hit 90 degrees all week. After hitting the 90 degree mark for 8 days, we finally get temps in the 80s.

This heat wave inspired us to look for a spread in Eau Claire's extreme conditions this past year. This year we hit a wind chill of -36 degrees and have hit a heat index of 98 degrees, giving us a spread of 134 degrees.

Temps are still warm today but not compared to the past few days keeping our dewpoints on the lower side. These dewpoints will likely continue for the next few days only changing slightly. This will be giving us a really comfortable feel for a little while.

Plenty of sunshine expected for the next few days. For your forecast, expect some cloud cover as a storm system passes to our northeast late Sunday.

For the next week, Eau Claire's looking clear to mostly clear up until Thursday when there's a slight chance of storms.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content