China’s wandering elephants on the move again

BEIJING (AP) — China’s famed wandering elephants are on the move again, heading southwest while a male who broke from the herd is still keeping his distance. The group left a wildlife reserve in the southwest of Yunnan province more than a year ago and has trekked 300 miles north to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming. Authorities have been attempting to keep a distance between them and locals, blocking roads into villages and seeking to lure them away with food drops. Despite that, the herd of 15 have raided farmers fields, strolled down urban streets and foraged for snacks in villages and even a retirement home. The direction of their travel could be a good sign, since authorities hope to lead them back to their original home.