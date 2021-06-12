Bolsonaro fined as he flouts mask rule before motorcyclists

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has led a throng of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo — and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask, in violation of local pandemic restrictions. The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck, where helmeted but largely maskless backers cheered and chanted Saturday as he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated. That’s an assertion disputed by most public health experts. Sao Paulo’s state government press office said a fine would be imposed for violation of a mask requirement.