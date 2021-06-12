Assisted living home residents ask for help reaching postcard goal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire assisted living facility has gone somewhat viral with its request for postcards.

In May, Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire made a Facebook post asking for postcards from all 50 states and as many countries as possible. Since then, the facility has received cards from 32 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and even France.



Residence Director Maya Will said residents look at the new cards every day, read the messages people send, and research the location the card came from.

"Most of them put a little thing about themselves, like, 'Oh I'm so-and-so from here and I saw your post this way; I used to live Chippewa or Eau Claire, or my family is from there or I have a friend who moved there and they just saw it,'" Will said. "And they all just on their own bought a postcard and sent it right to us."

Residents at Our House are still asking for cards from 18 more states, and although many cards have come from friends and family, Will said most are from complete strangers.



Cards can be sent to the following address:



Our House

733 W Hamilton Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54701