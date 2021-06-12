Skip to Content

Algeria votes for new parliament but activists plan boycott

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerians are voting for a new parliament Saturday that’s meant to satisfy demands of pro-democracy protesters and turn a new leaf for the troubled gas-rich country. But many activists plan to boycott. Authorities have tightened the screws on the Hirak protest movement. Police arrested an opposition politician and journalist in the run-up to the voting. The early election is supposed to exemplify a “new Algeria,” with an emphasis on young candidates and those outside the political elite. More than 20,000 candidates are running for the 407-seat legislature. It’s the first legislative election since former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced from office amid protests in 2019 after 20 years in power.

Associated Press

