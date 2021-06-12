8 dead, 3 injured in China factory’s chemical leak

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say eight people have died and three others are injured by the leak of a toxic chemical at a plant in the southwestern city of Guiyang. The accident Saturday came as workers were unloading a shipment of methyl formate from a vehicle at a chemical handling facility. An investigation is underway. The Chinese economy’s emphasis on chemicals and heavy industry has led to frequent deadly accidents, often traced to weak adherence to safety standards and corruption among enforcement bodies. Those responsible are often handed harsh punishments, but high demand and the desire for profits often trump such concerns. Industrial accidents, many involving chemicals, have killed hundreds in recent years, including 78 at a plant in eastern China in 2019.