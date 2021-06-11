Wakanda Park fan deck honors late Menomonie grad Howe

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- The legacy of a man who meant so much to the Menomonie baseball community will live on at a local ballpark.

Family, friends and community members gathered Friday at Wakanda Park Field to celebrate the life of Dave 'Toby' Howe at a new fan deck built in his honor.

Howe was a Menomonie High School graduate and Legion baseball player who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2018. Howe also played in several softball tournaments around the area during his career.

With the help of his family and community donations, a new fan deck and bleachers will recognize Howe the way he should be.

"Dave is recognized for something he really deserves," said Brian Husby, a friend of Howe. "He's done a lot in our community over the years, and it's a great honor for him, and an honor for us too."

"He would do anything for anybody," said Dave Curry, a friend of Howe. "Just a great great guy."

The field is also being renamed in his honor, and his granddaughter Elena threw out the first pitch before the Menomonie Mustangs baseball game.