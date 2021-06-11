US closes Trump-era office for victims of immigrant crime

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration says it has dismantled a Trump-era government agency that was created to help victims of crimes committed by immigrants. The move is symbolic of President Joe Biden’s rejection of former President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to link immigrants with crime. Trump created the Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement Office by executive order during his first week in office in January 2017. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday it will replace the office created by Trump with what it says is a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system.