Two Algerian opposition figures arrested ahead of elections

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A group of lawyers defending jailed activists from Algeria’s pro-democracy movement says a politician and a journalist who are prominent opposition figures have been arrested days before the country’s parliamentary election. The National Committee for the Liberation of the Detained said politician Karim Tabbou was arrested Thursday night at his home in the suburbs of Algiers. Tabbou is a popular Hirak movement activist. The president of the National Council of Human Rights has accused him of assault. The lawyers’ group said police also had detained journalist Ihsane El Kadi for questioning. On Saturday, Algeria is set to hold its first legislative election since former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced from office in 2019.