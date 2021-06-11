Trump’s DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters. That’s according to a committee official and two other people familiar with the investigation. They were granted anonymity to discuss the matter. One said prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the data. Opening such an investigation into members of Congress is extraordinarily rare. The revelations were first reported by The New York Times.