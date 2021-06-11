The extreme heat ends this weekend, strong storms possible Friday

The heat wave will soon come to a brief end as temperatures and dew points take a dip into the weekend.

Now, that doesn't mean it wont be hot... but the humidity will retreat leaving us with a more pleasant heat.

Friday will be another potentially record setting day. High temperatures will climb towards 94 degrees which will tie a record from 1949. That will make it 3 record setting days in a row.

Dew points will surge into the mid to upper 60s ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s again.

That cold front will bring us some much need relief from the humidity this weekend. Dew points will bottom out in the 50s for Saturday and it will be a nice change of pace from the last week.

We'll also see a chance for some strong storms Friday afternoon/evening. Isolated storms are possible after 1 pm out ahead of the cold front. Another line of storms will pick up after 3 or 4 pm.

A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms has been issued for portions of western Wisconsin. Large hail and strong straight line winds will be possible. This comes along a line from Rice Lake to Eau Claire and eastward.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s Saturday and close to 90 again Sunday but with much more comfort. We'll play the hot or humid game through most of next week.