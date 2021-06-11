Swiss detail extra security measures for Biden-Putin summit

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities will temporarily restrict airspace over the city of Geneva and deploy up to 1,000 troops to the area to help reinforce security for the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden next week. Switzerland’s seven-member executive body approved on Friday the temporary measures that will include air policing and airspace surveillance by the Swiss air force. Commercial flights to and from Geneva’s airport will not be affected by the restriction that runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The extra troops will have roles in the protection of foreign emissaries and support for Geneva regional police in the air and on Lake Geneva.