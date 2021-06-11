Skip to Content

Strong storms formed Friday before humidity finally drops Saturday

Strong storms formed midday with small hail and damaging winds up to 75mph that caused damage to mainly trees and power lines from Red Wing, MN through Elmwood to Menomonie. Several of the storm reports indicated trees fell onto buildings.

We could see more form this evening as the cold front hasn't quite arrived. Temps warmed to 90 in Eau Claire for the 8th day in a row just after noon before the storms passed just to the north of Eau Claire, which did cause some wind and brought rain-cooled air that warmed back up late this afternoon.

More comfortable dew points are to our west, but they'll be going even lower by tomorrow, though it will still be a bit humid tonight through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures behind tonight's cold front won't be that different, though slightly cooler with highs expected in the mid 80s tomorrow before warming back to near 90 on Sunday. Dew points will be below 60, so it won't be nearly as humid even as the hot temperatures return briefly.

Most of next week looks dry and sunny with comfortable humidity and highs generally in the mid 80s until our next chance for rain and storms arrives later in the week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

