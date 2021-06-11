Strong storms formed Friday before humidity finally drops Saturday

Strong storms formed midday with small hail and damaging winds up to 75mph that caused damage to mainly trees and power lines from Red Wing, MN through Elmwood to Menomonie. Several of the storm reports indicated trees fell onto buildings.

We could see more form this evening as the cold front hasn't quite arrived. Temps warmed to 90 in Eau Claire for the 8th day in a row just after noon before the storms passed just to the north of Eau Claire, which did cause some wind and brought rain-cooled air that warmed back up late this afternoon.

More comfortable dew points are to our west, but they'll be going even lower by tomorrow, though it will still be a bit humid tonight through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures behind tonight's cold front won't be that different, though slightly cooler with highs expected in the mid 80s tomorrow before warming back to near 90 on Sunday. Dew points will be below 60, so it won't be nearly as humid even as the hot temperatures return briefly.

Most of next week looks dry and sunny with comfortable humidity and highs generally in the mid 80s until our next chance for rain and storms arrives later in the week.