Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:40AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:40AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
The heat wave will linger this morning into the afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the lower 90s again, with heat indices
near 95 degrees. The most oppressive heat for active people will
be in the late morning to early afternoon.
Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.