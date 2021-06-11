Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 3:53AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 3:53AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The heat and humidity will continue today with high temperatures
in the 90s. Highest heat index values for today from 95 to 105.
The prolonged period of heat and humidity can significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for
those working or participating in activities outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Relief arrives this evening as a cold front pushes through with
northwest winds gradually ushering in cooler and drier air to the
region.