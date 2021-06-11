Southern Baptist board OKs probe into sex abuse controversy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee says it is hiring an outside firm to investigate its actions amid accusations that top leaders mishandled sex abuses cases. Ronnie Floyd says international consulting company Guidepost Solutions has been contracted to review the allegations, made by a former denominational official. The announcement comes days before next week’s annual meeting of the United States’ largest Protestant denomination, and despite calls from some critics for a more independent probe. Two pastors have planned to propose at the gathering that the SBC create a task force to pick an independent investigator, an idea that has won prominent endorsements.