Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 1:49PM CDT until June 11 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Taylor County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thorp, or 26

miles west of Medford, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Thorp around 155 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Withee,

Lublin, County O And Sterling Avenue, Junction, Eidsvold, Reseburg

and Highway 64 And County D D.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.