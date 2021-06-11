Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 12:39PM CDT until June 11 at 1:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 130 PM CDT.

* At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Menomonie,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Elk Mound, Colfax and Chippewa Falls.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.