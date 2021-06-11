Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 12:31PM CDT until June 11 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 12:31PM CDT until June 11 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
At 1231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elmwood, or 14
miles southwest of Menomonie, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Eau Galle.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.