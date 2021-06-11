Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 12:07PM CDT until June 11 at 12:45PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Eastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 1207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast

of Bay City, or 11 miles northeast of Red Wing, moving northeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Plum City around 1220 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Elmwood and Eau Galle.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.