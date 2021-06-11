Queen Elizabeth honors key women in UK’s rapid vaccine drive

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has used her birthday honors list to celebrate those at the forefront of the U.K.’s rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines over the past few months, which has been credited with turning around the country’s pandemic response. Sarah Gilbert, the professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford who was instrumental in the development of the vaccine being manufactured by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and Kate Bingham, the former head of the U.K. Vaccines Taskforce credited for the country’s successful procurement program, have both been recognized with damehoods. Also honored are a multitude of specialists from across the scientific community for their efforts to develop vaccines, run clinical trials, deliver testing and track coronavirus cases.