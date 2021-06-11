Puerto Rico probes fire that left 900K clients without power

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating what sparked a fire at a key substation in Puerto Rico that left 900,000 customers in the dark, with tens of thousands still without power. Wayne Stensby is the CEO of Luma Energy, which took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month and serves 1.5 million clients. He said he expects power to be fully restored by late Friday. Stensby added that officials don’t know what caused a transformer to blow on Thursday evening, noting it occurred in a secured area monitored by cameras.