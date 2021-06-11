Pet of the Day: Loreal

Meet Loreal, a 1.5 year old female at the Eau Clair County Humane Association.

Look at this gorgeous chatty girl. She is an active girl that enjoys rubbing up against you. She's not a fan of other cats, maybe because she wants to be the center of attention. With time, the humane association thinks she may tolerate another cat. They aren't sure about dogs, but if interested they can test her wit ha dog there to see if it is an absolute no or a possibility.

If you think Loreal would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.