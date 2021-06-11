Parade of Homes hits the Chippewa Valley June 12-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This weekend 17 new homes will be available to tour spanning across the Chippewa Valley.

The homes are part of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association's Parade of Homes that runs from June 12 through June 19.

There will be 14 new homes, 2 remolded homes, and one virtual home available to tour.

The homes feature a mix of modern trends and range in value from $170,000 to $750,000.

It is the first time that the Parade of Homes will have a virtual tour option for builders.

"The virtual tour allows the builder to showcase the house where maybe the homeowners don't want people through the home. Homeowners want to be able to move in, so it allows the builders to be able to showcase their home as part of the parade in some capacity," said Christina Thrun, Executive Officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

The virtual home tour can be accessed with a ticket, and those tickets are available throughout the duration of the Parade of Homes.

Tickets are available for $8 through June 11, after June 11, tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Ticketholders can receive chances to win one of six prize packages if they participate in the scavenger hunt along the parade. They can also vote for their favorite home in the "People's Choice."